Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) Shares Cross Below Book Value

In trading on Friday, shares of Virtus Investment Partners Inc (Symbol: VRTS) crossed below their last reported book value — defined as common shareholder equity per share — of $210.00, changing hands as low as $209.95 per share. Virtus Investment Partners Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VRTS shares, versus its 50 and 200 day moving averages:
Looking at the chart above, VRTS's low point in its 52 week range is $141.80 per share, with $265 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $211.06.
