Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) Price Target Increased by 6.00% to 258.40

The average one-year price target for Virtus Investment Partners (NYSE:VRTS) has been revised to 258.40 / share. This is an increase of 6.00% from the prior estimate of 243.78 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 213.11 to a high of 299.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.72% from the latest reported closing price of 235.51 / share.

There are 492 funds or institutions reporting positions in Virtus Investment Partners. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRTS is 0.16%, an increase of 2.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.69% to 7,946K shares.

FLOAX - Power Floating Rate Index Fund holds 1,242K shares representing 17.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,213K shares, representing an increase of 2.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRTS by 36.60% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 461K shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 483K shares, representing a decrease of 4.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRTS by 1.25% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 405K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 439K shares, representing a decrease of 8.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRTS by 1.38% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 268K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 269K shares, representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRTS by 9.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 214K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 214K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRTS by 6.25% over the last quarter.

Virtus Investment Partners is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. Virtus Investment Partners offers access to a variety of investment styles across multiple disciplines to meet a wide array of investor needs. Its affiliates include Ceredex Value Advisors, Duff & Phelps Investment Management, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, Newfleet Asset Management, Seix Investment Advisors, Silvant Capital Management, Sustainable Growth Advisers, and Virtus ETF Solutions.

