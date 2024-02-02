Virtus Investment Partners Q4 Profit Tops Estimates; Adj. Revenues Up 10%

(RTTNews) - Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS) reported fourth quarter net income attributable to Virtus of $30.8 million compared to $35.4 million, last year. Earnings per share was $4.21 compared to $4.77. Earnings per share - as adjusted - was $6.11 compared to $5.17. On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $5.96, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter revenues were $214.6 million, up 8% from prior year. Revenues, as adjusted, was $193.4 million, an increase of 10%. Analysts on average had estimated $197.13 million in revenue.

