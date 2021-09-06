Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At US$1.50

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VRTS) dividend will be increasing to US$1.50 on 12th of November. This takes the annual payment to 1.2% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

Virtus Investment Partners' Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. However, prior to this announcement, Virtus Investment Partners' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 48.4% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 13% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Virtus Investment Partners Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

NasdaqGS:VRTS Historic Dividend September 6th 2021

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 7 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from US$1.80 to US$6.00. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 19% over that duration. It is always nice to see strong dividend growth, but with such a short payment history we wouldn't be inclined to rely on it until a longer track record can be developed.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. We are encouraged to see that Virtus Investment Partners has grown earnings per share at 48% per year over the past five years. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

Virtus Investment Partners Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Virtus Investment Partners that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

