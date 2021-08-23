Virtus Investment Partners' (NASDAQ:VRTS) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) will increase its dividend on the 12th of November to US$1.50. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 1.3% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

Virtus Investment Partners' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. However, Virtus Investment Partners' earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 48.4% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 13% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Virtus Investment Partners Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

NasdaqGS:VRTS Historic Dividend August 23rd 2021

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 7 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from US$1.80 to US$6.00. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 19% over that duration. It is always nice to see strong dividend growth, but with such a short payment history we wouldn't be inclined to rely on it until a longer track record can be developed.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Virtus Investment Partners has impressed us by growing EPS at 48% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

We Really Like Virtus Investment Partners' Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Virtus Investment Partners that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

