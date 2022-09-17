Virtus Investment Partners' (NASDAQ:VRTS) five-year total shareholder returns outpace the underlying earnings growth

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 14% in the last month. On the bright side the share price is up over the last half decade. However we are not very impressed because the share price is only up 61%, less than the market return of 66%. Unfortunately not all shareholders will have held it for the long term, so spare a thought for those caught in the 42% decline over the last twelve months.

Since the long term performance has been good but there's been a recent pullback of 5.7%, let's check if the fundamentals match the share price.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over half a decade, Virtus Investment Partners managed to grow its earnings per share at 33% a year. This EPS growth is higher than the 10% average annual increase in the share price. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days. The reasonably low P/E ratio of 8.50 also suggests market apprehension.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail). NasdaqGS:VRTS Earnings Per Share Growth September 17th 2022

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Virtus Investment Partners' TSR for the last 5 years was 78%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Virtus Investment Partners shareholders are down 41% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 17%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 12% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Virtus Investment Partners , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

