Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2020

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.82 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased VRTS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 22.39% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $165.64, the dividend yield is 1.98%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VRTS was $165.64, representing a -8.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $180.89 and a 199.15% increase over the 52 week low of $55.37.

VRTS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR). VRTS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.39. Zacks Investment Research reports VRTS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 7.3%, compared to an industry average of -6.6%.

Interested in gaining exposure to VRTS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have VRTS as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Growth ETF (RZG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RZG with an increase of 5.49% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of VRTS at 1.62%.

