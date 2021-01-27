Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 28, 2021

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.82 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VRTS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 22.39% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of VRTS was $216.77, representing a -9.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $239.99 and a 291.49% increase over the 52 week low of $55.37.

VRTS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC (AMP). VRTS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.39. Zacks Investment Research reports VRTS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 8.78%, compared to an industry average of -2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VRTS Dividend History page.

