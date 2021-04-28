Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 29, 2021

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.82 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VRTS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that VRTS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $260.68, the dividend yield is 1.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VRTS was $260.68, representing a -3.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $270 and a 246.65% increase over the 52 week low of $75.20.

VRTS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK). VRTS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.96. Zacks Investment Research reports VRTS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 79.65%, compared to an industry average of 14%.

