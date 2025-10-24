Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS) revealed earnings for third quarter that Decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $31.9 million, or $4.65 per share. This compares with $41 million, or $5.71 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $45.9 million or $6.69 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.77 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.7% to $216.4 million from $227 million last year.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

