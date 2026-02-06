Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. Profit Climbs In Q4

(RTTNews) - Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $35.45 million, or $5.17 per share. This compares with $33.29 million, or $4.66 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $44.55 million or $6.50 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 10.9% to $208.02 million from $233.49 million last year.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $35.45 Mln. vs. $33.29 Mln. last year. -EPS: $5.17 vs. $4.66 last year. -Revenue: $208.02 Mln vs. $233.49 Mln last year.

