Virtus Investment Partners Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for VRTS

In trading on Monday, shares of Virtus Investment Partners Inc (Symbol: VRTS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $154.83, changing hands as high as $155.60 per share. Virtus Investment Partners Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VRTS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VRTS's low point in its 52 week range is $121.605 per share, with $215.06 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $155.48.

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Further VRTS Research:

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