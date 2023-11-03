Virtus Investment Partners Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for VRTS

In trading on Friday, shares of Virtus Investment Partners Inc (Symbol: VRTS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $196.00, changing hands as high as $201.75 per share. Virtus Investment Partners Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VRTS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VRTS's low point in its 52 week range is $163.90 per share, with $248.225 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $201.10.

