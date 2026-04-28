Virtus Investment Partners About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (VRTS)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/30/26, Virtus Investment Partners Inc (Symbol: VRTS) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $2.40, payable on 5/13/26. As a percentage of VRTS's recent stock price of $144.87, this dividend works out to approximately 1.66%, so look for shares of Virtus Investment Partners Inc to trade 1.66% lower — all else being equal — when VRTS shares open for trading on 4/30/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from VRTS is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 6.63% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of VRTS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VRTS's low point in its 52 week range is $121.605 per share, with $215.06 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $146.55.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, VRTS makes up 1.81% of the SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (Symbol: WDIV) which is trading up by about 0.2% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding VRTS).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there is a series of preferred stock that is senior to VRTS, which trades under the symbol VRTSP — more info ».

In Tuesday trading, Virtus Investment Partners Inc shares are currently up about 1.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.