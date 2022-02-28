VRT

Virtus Health shuns BGH Capital for CapVest's sweetened $484 mln bid

Contributor
Sameer Manekar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Australia's Virtus Health Ltd said on Tuesday it would not engage with private equity firm BGH Capital after rival bidder CapVest Partners lobbed a sweetened buyout proposal that valued the healthcare firm at A$667.2 million ($484 million).

Adds detail, background

March 1 (Reuters) - Australia's Virtus Health Ltd VRT.AX said on Tuesday it would not engage with private equity firm BGH Capital after rival bidder CapVest Partners lobbed a sweetened buyout proposal that valued the healthcare firm at A$667.2 million ($484 million).

CapVest's new offer of A$7.80 per share topped BGH's sweetened bid of A$7.65 per share made on Monday. Earlier, CapVest had offered A$7.60 per Virtus Health share.

Virtus Health has been the subject of a bidding war between Melbourne-based BGH Capital and London-based CapVest since last month, as both private equity firms are vying to control the in vitro fertilization service provider which has seen its share price rise about 60% since the pandemic.

CapVest's new offer represents a premium of 4.7% to Virtus Health's last close and includes an option of alternative structure, such as an off-market bid, at a lower price which would require approval from minimum 50.1% Virtus shareholders.

CapVest has completed a "substantial level" of due diligence and expects to be in a position to enter an implementation deed by March 11, Virtus Health said.

($1 = 1.3774 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Subhranshu Sahu)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VRT

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters