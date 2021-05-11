Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (VGI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 12, 2021

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (VGI) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 20, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VGI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that VGI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.53, the dividend yield is 9.58%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VGI was $12.53, representing a -1.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.75 and a 32.73% increase over the 52 week low of $9.44.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VGI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

