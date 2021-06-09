Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (VGI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 10, 2021

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (VGI) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VGI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -20% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $12.08, the dividend yield is 7.95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VGI was $12.08, representing a -5.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.75 and a 16.04% increase over the 52 week low of $10.41.

