Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (VGI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 06, 2020

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (VGI) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.126 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 09, 2020. Shareholders who purchased VGI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 20th quarter that VGI has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of VGI was $12.69, representing a -4.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.24 and a 15.15% increase over the 52 week low of $11.02.

