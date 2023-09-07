Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (VGI) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund said on August 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.96 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

Shareholders of record as of September 11, 2023 will receive the payment on September 21, 2023.

At the current share price of $7.59 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 12.65%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.33%, the lowest has been 7.04%, and the highest has been 13.76%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.89 (n=225).

The current dividend yield is 1.76 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VGI is 0.19%, a decrease of 3.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.43% to 4,113K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sit Investment Associates holds 1,270K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,195K shares, representing an increase of 5.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VGI by 1.46% over the last quarter.

1607 Capital Partners holds 483K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 375K shares, representing an increase of 22.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VGI by 26.42% over the last quarter.

Shaker Financial Services holds 412K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 383K shares, representing an increase of 7.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VGI by 3.58% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 244K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 265K shares, representing a decrease of 8.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VGI by 11.40% over the last quarter.

PCEF - Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF holds 148K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 157K shares, representing a decrease of 6.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VGI by 2.61% over the last quarter.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund's investment objective is to maximize current income while preserving capital. The fund seeks to generate high current income and total return by applying extensive credit research to capitalize on opportunities across undervalued sectors of the global bond markets. The portfolio seeks global diversification among 14 sectors in order to potentially increase return and manage risk. A team of investment professionals provides significant research depth across all sectors of the global bond markets.

