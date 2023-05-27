Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (VGI) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund said on May 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.96 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 9, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 12, 2023 will receive the payment on June 23, 2023.

At the current share price of $7.46 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 12.86%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.12%, the lowest has been 7.04%, and the highest has been 13.13%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.72 (n=213).

The current dividend yield is 2.17 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 6.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VGI is 0.16%, an increase of 104.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.53% to 3,979K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sit Investment Associates holds 1,195K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,038K shares, representing an increase of 13.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VGI by 11.65% over the last quarter.

Shaker Financial Services holds 383K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 379K shares, representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VGI by 6.57% over the last quarter.

1607 Capital Partners holds 375K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 400K shares, representing a decrease of 6.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VGI by 3.80% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 265K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 276K shares, representing a decrease of 4.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VGI by 31.77% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 161K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 182K shares, representing a decrease of 12.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VGI by 92.18% over the last quarter.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund's investment objective is to maximize current income while preserving capital. The fund seeks to generate high current income and total return by applying extensive credit research to capitalize on opportunities across undervalued sectors of the global bond markets. The portfolio seeks global diversification among 14 sectors in order to potentially increase return and manage risk. A team of investment professionals provides significant research depth across all sectors of the global bond markets.

