Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE) Declares $0.50 Dividend

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund said on August 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share.

Shareholders of record as of September 11, 2023 will receive the payment on September 22, 2023.

At the current share price of $20.91 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.56%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.20%, the lowest has been 6.29%, and the highest has been 22.13%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.95 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.12 standard deviations above the historical average.

Read the Ultimate Guide to Dividend Harvesting.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 88 funds or institutions reporting positions in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 7.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NIE is 0.06%, a decrease of 25.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.35% to 6,750K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wells Fargo holds 1,255K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,220K shares, representing an increase of 2.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NIE by 216.70% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 458K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 401K shares, representing an increase of 12.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NIE by 54.18% over the last quarter.

Advisors Asset Management holds 446K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 434K shares, representing an increase of 2.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NIE by 10.90% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 427K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 423K shares, representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NIE by 827.05% over the last quarter.

Raymond James & Associates holds 371K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 377K shares, representing a decrease of 1.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NIE by 0.53% over the last quarter.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Virtus AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund seeks total return comprised of capital appreciation, current income, and gains. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in a combination of equity securities and income-producing convertible securities. The equity component of the Fund may vary from 40-80% and the convertible component may vary from 20-60% of assets. The Fund typically employs a strategy of writing (selling) call options on the stocks held in the equity component, generally with respect to approximately 70% of the value of each stock position. The extent to which the Fund uses this strategy will vary depending on market conditions and other factors. This strategy is intended to generate current gains from options premiums as a means to enhance distributions payable to the Fund's shareholders and to reduce overall portfolio risk.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.