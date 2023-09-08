Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV) Declares $0.18 Dividend

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund said on August 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.18 per share ($2.16 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

Shareholders of record as of September 11, 2023 will receive the payment on October 2, 2023.

At the current share price of $19.25 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.22%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.44%, the lowest has been 5.37%, and the highest has been 14.55%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.84 (n=225).

The current dividend yield is 1.51 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACV is 0.03%, an increase of 52.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.86% to 1,791K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wells Fargo holds 461K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 384K shares, representing an increase of 16.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACV by 254.99% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 257K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 216K shares, representing an increase of 15.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACV by 53.89% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 210K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 188K shares, representing an increase of 10.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACV by 6.52% over the last quarter.

Advisors Asset Management holds 164K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 246K shares, representing a decrease of 49.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACV by 30.62% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 92K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 107K shares, representing a decrease of 16.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACV by 8.97% over the last quarter.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Fund seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. Strives to dynamically allocate across convertibles, equities, and income-producing securities. The Fund normally invests at least 50% of total managed assets in convertibles, and has the latitude to write covered call options on the stocks held in the equity portion. Attempts to dampen volatility, relative to an equity-only portfolio, due to the asymmetric risk/return features historically exhibited by convertible securities. Managed by an experienced investment team that has a long track record in closed-end fund management. 15-year limited term structure from the effective date of the Fund’s registration statement, which may be extended by one year, based on market conditions.

