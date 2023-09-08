Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II said on August 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.36 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shareholders of record as of September 11, 2023 will receive the payment on October 2, 2023.

At the current share price of $2.91 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 12.37%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 11.43%, the lowest has been 8.29%, and the highest has been 20.15%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.18 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 0.43 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.20%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NCZ is 0.09%, a decrease of 16.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.82% to 21,998K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Saba Capital Management holds 2,101K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,156K shares, representing a decrease of 2.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NCZ by 37.84% over the last quarter.

Advisors Asset Management holds 1,452K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,768K shares, representing a decrease of 21.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NCZ by 14.51% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 1,140K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Heron Bay Capital Management holds 1,008K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 973K shares, representing an increase of 3.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NCZ by 23.37% over the last quarter.

Congress Park Capital holds 749K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 718K shares, representing an increase of 4.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NCZ by 3.90% over the last quarter.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. Invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and high-yield bonds rated below investment grade. Seeks to invest at least 50% of its portfolio in convertibles, but determines its allocation based on changes in equity prices, changes in interest rates, and other economic and market factors. For the convertible portion, Allianz Global Investors seeks to capture the upside potential of equities with potentially less volatility than a pure stock investment. In searching for investment opportunities, the manager looks for issuers that will successfully adapt to change, exceed minimum credit statistics, and exhibit the most promising operating performance potential.

