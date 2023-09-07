Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund said on August 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.55 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

Shareholders of record as of September 11, 2023 will receive the payment on October 2, 2023.

At the current share price of $8.65 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.38%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.06%, the lowest has been 5.04%, and the highest has been 8.71%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.58 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.55 standard deviations above the historical average.

Read the Ultimate Guide to Dividend Harvesting.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBH is 0.13%, an increase of 9.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.69% to 5,654K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 1,068K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,105K shares, representing a decrease of 3.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBH by 8.60% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 676K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 649K shares, representing an increase of 4.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBH by 197.82% over the last quarter.

Stifel Financial holds 353K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 360K shares, representing a decrease of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBH by 286.60% over the last quarter.

Advisors Asset Management holds 304K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 306K shares, representing a decrease of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBH by 0.35% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 284K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 294K shares, representing a decrease of 3.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBH by 723.43% over the last quarter.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund employs a multi-asset strategy that seeks to generate high current income by dynamically allocating assets to the following three segments of a company's capital structure: Convertible securities, which offer current income, downside protection, and potential capital appreciation; High yield securities, which offer high income potential and have a potentially favorable risk/reward profile, relative to other fixed income asset classes; -- Senior secured loans which offer a diversified return due to their unique floating-rate feature, seniority in the capital structure, and historically low correlation to core fixed income. The Fund seeks to return the original net asset value (NAV) (defined as NAV per share before the deduction of the estimated offering cost of $0.02 per share) or more at the end of a seven-year investment term ending in 2024. Interest rate risk management -- the Fund's underlying asset classes have historically performed well in past rising rate environments and have exhibited low historical correlation to core fixed income. Effective February 1, 2021, this fund's name and investment adviser have changed.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.