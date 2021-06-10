Virtus AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 11, 2021

Virtus AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.38 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NIE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 14th quarter that NIE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $29.45, the dividend yield is 5.16%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NIE was $29.45, representing a -1.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $30.03 and a 37.94% increase over the 52 week low of $21.35.

