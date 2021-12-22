Virtus AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 23, 2021

Virtus AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.754 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 10, 2022. Shareholders who purchased NIE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 361.58% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $30.76, the dividend yield is 22.81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NIE was $30.76, representing a -4.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $32.27 and a 16.78% increase over the 52 week low of $26.34.

NIE is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Blackstone Inc. (BX) and The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the nie Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.