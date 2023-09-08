Virtus AllianzGI Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NFJ) Declares $0.24 Dividend

Virtus AllianzGI Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund said on August 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.98 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

Shareholders of record as of September 11, 2023 will receive the payment on September 22, 2023.

At the current share price of $12.25 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.00%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.46%, the lowest has been 5.71%, and the highest has been 11.49%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.89 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 0.60 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.09%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 139 funds or institutions reporting positions in Virtus AllianzGI Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 2.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NFJ is 0.12%, an increase of 12.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.50% to 36,878K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 3,570K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,382K shares, representing an increase of 5.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFJ by 11.85% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 3,032K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,021K shares, representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFJ by 4.59% over the last quarter.

Karpus Management holds 2,637K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,328K shares, representing an increase of 11.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFJ by 17.83% over the last quarter.

Advisors Asset Management holds 1,705K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,812K shares, representing a decrease of 6.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFJ by 1.89% over the last quarter.

Relative Value Partners Group holds 1,584K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,661K shares, representing a decrease of 4.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFJ by 5.88% over the last quarter.

Virtus AllianzGI Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund seeks current income and gains, with long-term capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The Fund will generally invest approximately 75% of its total assets in equity securities and approximately 25% in convertible securities. The Fund will employ an option strategy of writing (selling) covered call options on equity securities held in the Fund. The equity portion of the Fund generally invests in U.S. equities and American depositary receipts (ADRs) with attractive quality characteristics, shareholder yield, and consistent financial output. The convertible portion of the Fund generally invests in income-producing convertible securities, including synthetic convertible securities, and may include convertible securities that are of below-investment grade quality. The option portion of the Fund is designed to generate gains from option premiums in an attempt to enhance amounts available for distributions payable to the Fund's shareholders.

