Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible (ACV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 10, 2021

Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible (ACV) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.167 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ACV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ACV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $30.9, the dividend yield is 6.49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ACV was $30.9, representing a -14.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $35.99 and a 168.46% increase over the 52 week low of $11.51.

ACV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.7.

