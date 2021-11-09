Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible (ACV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2021

Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible (ACV) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.167 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ACV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that ACV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $37.25, the dividend yield is 5.38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ACV was $37.25, representing a -0.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $37.25 and a 39.1% increase over the 52 week low of $26.78.

ACV is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) and Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC). ACV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.7.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the acv Dividend History page.

