Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible (ACV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 10, 2021

Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible (ACV) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.167 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ACV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $35.14, the dividend yield is 5.7%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ACV was $35.14, representing a -1.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $35.50 and a 205.3% increase over the 52 week low of $11.51.

ACV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.7.

