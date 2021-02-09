Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NCV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 10, 2021

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NCV) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.043 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NCV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that NCV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $5.97, the dividend yield is 8.64%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NCV was $5.97, representing a -2.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.13 and a 182.94% increase over the 52 week low of $2.11.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NCV Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to NCV through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NCV as a top-10 holding:

Amplify High Income ETF (YYY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is YYY with an increase of 8.72% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NCV at 4.22%.

