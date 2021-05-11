Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 12, 2021

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.038 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NCZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 14th quarter that NCZ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $5.09, the dividend yield is 8.96%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NCZ was $5.09, representing a -4.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.33 and a 52.4% increase over the 52 week low of $3.34.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NCZ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

