Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 10, 2021

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.038 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NCZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that NCZ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $4.84, the dividend yield is 9.42%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NCZ was $4.84, representing a -9.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.33 and a 144.44% increase over the 52 week low of $1.98.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NCZ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

