Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 10, 2021

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.038 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NCZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that NCZ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $5.3, the dividend yield is 8.6%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NCZ was $5.3, representing a -1.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.38 and a 167.68% increase over the 52 week low of $1.98.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NCZ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

