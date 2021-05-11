Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target (CBH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 12, 2021

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target (CBH) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.046 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CBH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 30th quarter that CBH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.36, the dividend yield is 5.33%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CBH was $10.36, representing a -2.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.64 and a 32.82% increase over the 52 week low of $7.80.

