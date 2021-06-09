Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target (CBH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 10, 2021

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target (CBH) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.046 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CBH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 31st quarter that CBH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.33, the dividend yield is 5.34%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CBH was $10.33, representing a -2.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.64 and a 20.68% increase over the 52 week low of $8.56.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CBH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

