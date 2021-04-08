Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technol (AIO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 09, 2021

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technol (AIO) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AIO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that AIO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $27.5, the dividend yield is 5.45%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AIO was $27.5, representing a -8.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.97 and a 76.85% increase over the 52 week low of $15.55.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AIO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

