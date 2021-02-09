Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technol (AIO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 10, 2021

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technol (AIO) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AIO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 15.74% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $29.74, the dividend yield is 5.04%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AIO was $29.74, representing a -0.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.80 and a 177.43% increase over the 52 week low of $10.72.

