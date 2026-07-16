Virtuix Eyes Growth From Meta Quest Launch, Defense Training Push

Virtuix (NASDAQ:VTIX) Founder, CEO and Chairman Jan Goetgeluk outlined the company’s growth strategy across consumer, defense, enterprise and healthcare markets during a presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference, highlighting its Omni omnidirectional treadmill platform and recent launch of a Meta-compatible consumer product.

Goetgeluk described Virtuix as a provider of “AI-driven full-body simulation,” built around the Omni treadmill, which allows users to walk, run, crouch, kneel and jump in virtual environments. He said the company has brought five products to market to date, including Omni Pro, Omni Arena and Omni One, its current consumer-focused system.

The company trades on Nasdaq under the ticker VTIX. Goetgeluk said Virtuix reported 18% year-over-year revenue growth in its most recentearnings calland said its production facility is capable of producing 3,000 Omni One units per month. He said that capacity equates to about $100 million in annual revenue potential. He also said Virtuix has 25 issued patents, a 26th patent recently allowed and five more pending.

Meta Collaboration Expands Consumer Market

A major focus of the presentation was Virtuix’s collaboration with Meta. Goetgeluk said the company recently launched Omni One for Quest, a version of the product compatible with Meta’s Quest 2 and Quest 3 headsets. Citing recent estimates, he said Meta has sold about 20 million Quest headsets, with roughly 6 million active users who can now use Omni One with their existing devices.

“It’s been great. It’s exceeded our expectations,” Goetgeluk said during the question-and-answer portion, adding that the launch and subsequent sales had been “really fantastic.” He said Virtuix is officially part of Meta’s ecosystem through the Made for Meta program.

Goetgeluk positioned Omni One as a gaming system with fitness benefits, saying users can burn up to 700 calories per hour. He said one user reported losing 40 pounds in four months using Omni One. The product is sold direct to consumers, with an upfront purchase price of about $2,500 depending on the model. He said financing through Affirm can bring monthly payments to as low as about $90 per month.

Virtuix targets about a 40% gross margin on the upfront hardware purchase, Goetgeluk said. The company also generates recurring revenue from software, game sales through its game store and an Omni online subscription for online play.

Defense Seen as Major Growth Area

Goetgeluk said the defense market is another key area of growth for Virtuix. He said the company is already working with the U.S. Army, Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps, and has also sold a unit to the Air National Guard.

He described the Omni platform as a way to provide simulation for ground troops and infantry, an area where he said the military has historically lacked the same type of training systems used for aircraft and vehicles. According to Goetgeluk, the Omni allows multiple soldiers to maneuver together in virtual environments without the physical limits of room-scale virtual reality.

Virtuix is the lead integrator on a project with the U.S. Marine Corps’ Training and Education Command for a fire team virtual trainer, Goetgeluk said. The company also has a development agreement with the U.S. Navy, has sold units to the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force Academy, and recently received a Phase I SBIR award from the U.S. Air Force for its Virtual Terrain Walk system.

Goetgeluk said Phase I SBIR funding is relatively small, but the process can lead to a Phase II award of $1 million to $2 million and potentially a Phase III award with “$100 million sole source status,” though he said the process can take one to three years.

AI Digital Twins and Enterprise Uses

Virtuix is also using AI-driven 3D reconstruction to create virtual replicas of real-world environments. Goetgeluk said the company uses Gaussian splatting technology to turn 360-degree camera or drone footage into virtual environments within hours. He cited potential uses including virtual tourism, industrial training, safety training, mission planning and law enforcement applications.

In enterprise applications, Goetgeluk pointed to a project with the University of Central Florida involving humanoid robot teleoperation using the Omni platform. He said Virtuix is seeing traction in robotics, where the system can be used to steer and train humanoid robots.

Healthcare Applications Under Review

Goetgeluk also discussed healthcare as a potential third major market for Virtuix’s technology. He said the company has a strategic partnership with Sirica Therapeutics focused on autism therapy for children, where virtual reality is already used to teach life skills. He said adding movement through Omni could make the therapy more immersive and engaging.

He also cited collaborations with Rutgers University and Florida Gulf Coast University, including work exploring autism therapy and stroke rehabilitation. Goetgeluk said there are about 4,000 to 5,000 ABA therapy centers in the U.S. that could potentially use systems like Omni, though he framed healthcare as a longer-term opportunity compared with the company’s current focus on consumer and defense markets.

M&A and Financial Outlook

Goetgeluk said Virtuix is actively evaluating acquisitions in the defense training sector, targeting companies with $10 million to $50 million in revenue. He said potential acquisitions could provide access to contract vehicles, sales channels, certifications and additional revenue, while supporting Virtuix’s goal of building an immersive defense training consortium.

On financial performance, Goetgeluk said Virtuix reported more than $4 million in revenue last fiscal year and said revenue is increasing, particularly following the Meta Quest launch. He said the company’s gross margin rose to 25% and that expenses are coming down.

Asked for a key takeaway, Goetgeluk said investors should watch for catalysts from the consumer business, defense contracts and potential M&A activity. “If we can execute everything we’re working on this year, we’re going to be in a great position by the end of the year,” he said.

About Virtuix (NASDAQ:VTIX)

Virtuix (NASDAQ:VTIX) is a company that develops and commercializes hardware and software for immersive virtual reality (VR) locomotion and related experiences. Its core focus is on enabling natural movement inside virtual environments through purpose-built platforms and systems that pair motion-control hardware with software integrations for games, training and location-based entertainment.

The company is best known for its Omni family of omnidirectional locomotion platforms, which are designed to allow users to walk, run and maneuver in 360 degrees within a virtual space while remaining stationary in the real world.

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