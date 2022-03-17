Virtual Workspace CEO: How to Build a Corporate Culture in a Digital-First World

With remote work on the rise over the past few years, can companies still build a corporate culture? In this segment of Motley Fool Live, recorded on March 7, Fool contributor Rachel Warren interviews Peter Jackson, the CEO of technology company Bluescape, to get his take on the subject.

Rachel Warren: How do you think companies can build a strong corporate culture while navigating this remote-first world of work? Is that possible? Is the corporate culture of the past a thing of the past?

Peter Jackson: God, I hope not. I think the corporate culture is interesting because I think it's also a great place for feedback for people to look you in the eye and say, I think you're going to see a lot more clubhouse related headquarters where you come in, it's got the big restoration hardware tables and there's a cook and you're sitting in this environment where you're going toe to toe with people and you're having some of that interaction.

But you can also realize that you're scheduling, you're getting your care for your kids or because both spouses are working or whatever like, I'm going to be gone for three days and I need to go to corporate or we need to have this off-site and we need to get these things done. So I think that those traditional behaviors, I don't want to be a robot. I don't want to live in the digital world. I want to see people, I want to see shoes, I don't want to wear shorts every day. I want to live a little bit how business should be from the standpoint of that.

So yeah, I mean, there are businesses out there. I think WordPress has never had an office. I don't know how many thousand employees they have. They started out that way and they've been obviously very successful. There are a lot of companies out there that don't need corporate headquarters. I think I read Craigslist has 40 employees or something. It's a multi-billion dollar company and they're spread out all over the place.

So there's all kinds of different stories around really successful companies that don't pay leases. To take the point away, I think it's company to company and it's, what are you producing? How are you producing it? If it's sales or it's very virtual, it's not physical, it's not warehouse-driven.

Certainly, there is a great argument that says you can have a very productive company with really good employees that can work anywhere like Bluescape, we're all over the place, but also, I think that there's a lot of companies out there that need that training, that need that update, and need all that stuff. So I don't think there's a rule, but I think we've swung the pendulum pretty hard on hybrid.

