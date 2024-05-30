Virtual Mind Holding Completes Major Share Subscription

Virtual Mind Holding Company Limited (HK:1520) has released an update.

Virtual Mind Holding Company Limited has announced the successful completion of their second subscription, with 330 million new shares allotted, raising HK$33 million in gross proceeds. Despite the first subscription not being completed and the second being undersubscribed, the company has reallocated the HK$32.4 million net proceeds to ensure the continued support of working capital and business development for existing projects. This financial move has resulted in a shift in the company’s shareholding structure, with the second subscriber now holding approximately 13.22% of the enlarged issued share capital.

