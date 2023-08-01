News & Insights

Virtual law firm Scale absorbs Texas IP firm in first acquisition

August 01, 2023 — 06:00 am EDT

By Sara Merken

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Virtual law firm Scale said Tuesday that it has brought on small Texas intellectual property firm Creedon in the first of what it hopes may be a series of acquisitions.

James Creedon and two other attorneys from his firm have joined Scale, a Silicon Valley-founded law firm where lawyers work entirely remotely.

Scale, which debuted in 2020, is among so-called "distributed" or virtual firms that use technology to operate without physical offices and embrace a non-traditional law firm business model.

Lawyers at Scale do not have a billable-hour requirement and can take home up to 80% of fees collected from their clients. Virtual law firms gained attention during the pandemic, when other firms were also forced to adopt remote work at least temporarily.

David Reidy, managing partner of Scale, said the firm is seeing an uptick in interest by small "boutique" law firms looking to join Scale.

"We can talk to boutiques no matter where they are because we aren't bound by brick-and-mortar constraints," Reidy said. He said Scale sees an opportunity to grow through additional strategic acquisitions of firms that also seek a non-traditional model.

Reidy joined Scale about two years ago from fintech startup Payactiv, where he was chief legal officer.

The Creedon firm, which was founded in 2017, was already operating without a physical office, Reidy said.

James Creedon will be Scale's deputy managing partner for impact initiatives. The firm highlighted Creedon's experience in military and community service, including serving as a 9/11 rescue worker and New York City paramedic.

Creedon lawyers Shannon Straughan and Charles Wallace are also joining Scale.

