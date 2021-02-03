ON24, which provides a B2B customer engagement platform supporting webinars and analytics, raised $428 million by offering 8.6 million shares (26% secondary) at $50, the high end of the range of $45 to $50. New investor Tiger Global Management had indicated on $75 million worth of shares in the offering. At pricing, the company raised 5% more in proceeds than anticipated.



ON24 plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol ONTF. Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and KeyBanc Capital Markets acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Virtual communication platform ON24 prices IPO at $50 high end originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.