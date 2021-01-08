ON24, which provides cloud-based webcasting and virtual communication services, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



ON24's platform enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar experiences, virtual event experiences and multimedia content experiences. In the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the company powered more than 159,000 interactive, live digital experiences, engaging an average of 4 million prospective customers and business professionals monthly. In the same period, it facilitated a monthly average of 12 million prospective customer interactions, representing an annual run rate of 2.45 billion engagement minutes. As of September 30, 2020, ON24 had over 1,900 customers in more than 40 countries, and no single customer accounted for more than 5% of its total revenue.



The San Francisco, CA-based company was founded in 1998 and booked $128 million in revenue for the 12 months ended September 30, 2020. It plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol ONTF. Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and KeyBanc Capital Markets are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article Virtual communication platform ON24 files for a $100 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.