TDOC

Virtual care company Teladoc to buy Livongo in $18.5 bln deal

Contributor
Manas Mishra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Teladoc Health said on Wednesday it would buy Livongo Health Inc in a deal valued at $18.5 billion, in a bid to create a leader in virtual care.

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Teladoc Health TDOC.N said on Wednesday it would buy Livongo Health Inc LVGO.O in a deal valued at $18.5 billion, in a bid to create a leader in virtual care.

Under the terms of the cash-and-stock deal, Livongo shares are valued at $158.98, a 10% premium to their closing price on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manasmishra24; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 2709;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TDOC LVGO

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More