Virtual care company Teladoc to buy Livongo in $18.5 bln deal

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Teladoc Health TDOC.N said on Wednesday it would buy Livongo Health Inc LVGO.O in a deal valued at $18.5 billion, in a bid to create a leader in virtual care.

Under the terms of the cash-and-stock deal, Livongo shares are valued at $158.98, a 10% premium to their closing price on Tuesday.

