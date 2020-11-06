Virtu reports third-quarter profit on higher trading volumes

Adds more detail

NEW YORK, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Virtu Financial Inc VIRT.O on Friday reported a third-quarter profit versus a year-ago loss, as the global trading and market making company benefited from higher volumes driven by volatility during the coronavirus pandemic.

Virtu earned $199.7 million, or 92 cents per share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of $5.2 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier, which was due in part to costs from company's $1 billion acquisition of brokerage ITG.

Stripping out one-time items, New York-based Virtu earned 81 cents per share, 9 cents above the mean estimate by analysts, according IBES data from Refinitiv.

Trading income was $441.3 million for the quarter, just over double the $220.1 million recorded a year earlier.

Overall revenues increased 71.6% to $656.1 million, driven by the heightened volatility due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a $56.2 million gain from the sale of a trading platform in Canada called MATCHNow.

(Reporting by John McCrank. Editing by Jane Merriman)

