Virtu reports third-quarter profit on higher trading volumes

John McCrank. Reuters
Virtu Financial Inc on Friday reported a third-quarter profit, versus a year-ago loss, as the trading and market making company benefited from higher volumes driven by volatility during the coronavirus pandemic.

Virtu earned $199.7 million, or 92 cents per share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of $5.2 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier following the company's $1 billion acquisition of brokerage ITG.

