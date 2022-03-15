Virtu Financial (VIRT) Ties Up to Help Clients in MENA Region

Virtu Financial, Inc. VIRT recently inked a non-exclusive co-operation deal with Arqaam Capital to enable clients in the Middle-Eastern and North Africa (MENA) markets to leverage VIRTs global equity execution algorithms.



Notably, Arqaam is an emerging markets specialist. Clients will be able to achieve better execution with the access to new channels.



Per the terms of the agreement, Arqaam will provide Virtu Financial and Arqaam clients in the MENA market with market access and expertise. While at VIRT’s end, this move is in line with its commitment to serving clients in the MENA region through a wide array of trading algorithms to access the global markets.



In this regard, it should be noted that investors and markets in the MENA region have evolved ever since the launch of Arqaam Capital, which works on developing markets. VIRT’s premier algorithmic trading tools are award-winning and highly effective.



Time and again, this currently Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) miscellaneous financial services provider came up with solutions to aid its clients. Virtu Financial employs state-of-the art technology to provide liquidity to the global markets.



Shares of VIRT have gained 12.8% in the past year against its industry’s decline of 3.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The COVID-led market volatility contributed to VIRT’s overall solid performance, which gains traction from market unpredictability.



This apart, strength in its Execution Services segment drove the overall upside. VIRT’s solvency position and lower expenses also boosted this uptrend.

