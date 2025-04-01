Is Virtu Financial (VIRT) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Virtu Financial (VIRT). VIRT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.18. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.97. Over the last 12 months, VIRT's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.61 and as low as 8.41, with a median of 10.28.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that VIRT has a P/CF ratio of 7.70. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. VIRT's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 14.06. VIRT's P/CF has been as high as 9.71 and as low as 5.51, with a median of 7.54, all within the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Virtu Financial is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, VIRT feels like a great value stock at the moment.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.