Virtu Financial (VIRT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Virtu Financial (VIRT) closed at $28.89 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.58% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the high-speed trading company had gained 0.24% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 3.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.43% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from VIRT as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.82, down 52.33% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $373.86 million, down 44.09% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.20 per share and revenue of $1.79 billion. These totals would mark changes of -27.08% and -21.2%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for VIRT should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. VIRT currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, VIRT currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.91. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.72.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

